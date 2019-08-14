0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Zaev: I do not consider resigning and calling snap elections

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev commenting on the opposition's demand for his resignation and calling snap elections in connection to the Racket case, he does not intend to think about such a thing.

Silvana Kochovska 13 August 2019 22:09
