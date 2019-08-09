0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Zaev: Foreign direct investment in GDP reached 5.8 pct in 2018

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on his Facebook profile posted data from the World Trade Organization according to which the share of foreign direct investment (fDi) in GDP was 1.5% in 2012, while in 2018 it stood at 5.8%.

Silvana Kochovska 9 August 2019 12:56
