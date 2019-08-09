Zaev: Foreign direct investment in GDP reached 5.8 pct in 2018

Related Articles
Fridays for Future Skopje to gather for solidarity after Siberia wildfires
9 August 2019 9:47
Zaev: Positive trends in trade with Greece following agreement signing
9 August 2019 9:14
Economy Ministry: Kosovo import ban in line with CEFTA and EU regulation
8 August 2019 21:22
Dutchman rescued after getting lost on Pelister
8 August 2019 20:53
North Macedonia on orange alert as heatwave arrives
8 August 2019 20:27
North Macedonia commemorates soldiers killed in 2001 Karpalak ambush
8 August 2019 18:08
Провери го и оваClose
-
Zaev says Mitsotakis experienced politician who means his country well21 July 2019 13:00
-
The fDi Report: Greenfield investment in North Macedonia rose by 200 pct10 July 2019 13:50
-
PM Zaev calls on citizens to vote on May 52 May 2019 12:18