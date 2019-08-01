0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Zaev, Borissov urge solution to Goce Delchev issue

The Joint Interdisciplinary Committee of Experts on History and Education must find a solution to the Goce Delchev issue by October, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borrissov told a joint conference with his host Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Thursday. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 1 August 2019 18:24
Back to top button
Close