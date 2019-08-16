0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Zaev announces €5 billion investment cycle

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Friday posted a message on Facebook post announcing the upcoming investment cycle of around €5 billion in North Macedonia.

Silvana Kochovska 16 August 2019 13:35
