Zaev and Hahn phone call: Institutions to swiftly, efficiently resolve current cases

The institutions are obliged to efficiently resolve the current cases and the cases arising from illegal wiretaps in the past to be processed without delay, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn concluded as they discussed over the phone on Monday afternoon, government press service told Tuesday.

Silvana Kochovska 13 August 2019 20:00
