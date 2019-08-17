Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim drone attack on Saudi oil facilities 

Yemen’s Iran-linked Houthi rebels say they were behind a major drone attack against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a military alliance against the rebel group.

A Houthi military spokesman said in a statement on Saturday that the rebels had used 10 drones to mount attacks on an oil field and a refinery, operated by the Saudi oil giant Aramco in the eastern part of the country.

He did not say exactly when the attack took place.

The spokesman called on companies and civilians in Saudi Arabia to shun economic facilities in the country, saying they were “legitimate targets” for the rebel attacks.

There has been no comment from the Saudi-led coalition.

In recent months, the Houthis have stepped up their missile and drone attacks into neighbouring Saudi Arabia, where the alliance is headquartered.

Yemen, one of the Arab world’s poorest countries, has been locked in a devastating power struggle between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government since late 2014.

The Saudis fear that the Houthis will give their regional rival, Iran, a strategic foothold in the Arabian Peninsula. The rebels currently control Yemen’s capital Sana’a and other parts of the country.