World Bank’s Georgieva tipped by EU to head IMF

Paris, 3 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – World Bank chief executive officer Kristalina Georgieva is the European Union’s nominee to head the International Monetary Fund (IMF), French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

The Bulgarian conservative and former EU budget commissioner wrote on Twitter that it was “an honor” to be nominated.

She will be highly favoured to take over from France’s Christine Lagarde, as the IMF top job traditionally goes to a European, while sister institution the World Bank has always been headed by US citizens.

Emerging countries have recently challenged that unwritten rule, but voting rights are dominated by the better-off countries who contribute most to the fund.

Georgieva, who beat former Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem for the nomination, currently holds the second-most senior management role in the World Bank, overseeing all its operational departments.

Le Maire, who had pushed for the EU to unite behind a single candidate, hailed Georgieva’s nomination. “She brings a unique European experience and expertise on development issues,” he said in a statement.

World Bank President David Malpass congratulated the Bulgarian on her nomination, saying it “reflects her strong global leadership on economics, finance and development.”

Malpass said he had accepted a request from Georgieva, who was alsoEU budget commissioner from 2014 to 2016, to take leave of absence and relinquish her CEO role until the IMF decides on the appointment.

A first round of voting by EU ministers earlier in the day had eliminated Finnish candidate Olli Rehn, while Spain’s Nadia Calvino and Portugal’s Mario Centeno pulled out before the votes.

As the EU nominee Georgieva will face one obvious hurdle: she turns 66 in August, and 65 is the maximum age for the incoming managing director.

But an European source said that the US was on board for a rule change that would permit her to take the job anyway.

She has been a previous contender for international leadership positions, losing out to Portugal’s Antonio Guterres for the role of United Nations Secretary General in 2016.

The Bulgarian conservative was also mooted as a possible president of the EU Commission earlier this year, but the job went in the end to Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen.

The IMF’s 24-member executive board will have the final say on the new managing director. Nominations officially close on September 6 and the board says it hopes to make a decision by October 4.