Williams survives Bouzkova scare; Nadal walks into Rogers Cup final

Serena Williams completed an impressive turnaround win against Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 triumph to enter a fifth Rogers Cup final in Toronto, Canada on Saturday.

The 23-time grand slam winner will come up against home favorite Bianca Andreescu in Sunday’s final after the 19-year-old bested American Sofia Kenin 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) in the other semi-final.

“It’s been contagious the Bianca effect,” Williams said of her next opponent in an on-court interview.

“I’ve never faced her, but I’ve kind of become a fan with how everyone cheers for her. I’ve always wanted to play her, so I look forward to it.”

In the men’s event in Montreal, Rafael Nadal walked through to Sunday’s final after Frenchman Gael Monfils pulled out with fatigue from a delayed quarter-final match.

Monfils’ match with Spain’s Roberto Bautista-Agut was suspended by rain on Friday, so the winner of that match was forced to play two games in one day.

In an exhausting battle, the 32-year-old Frenchman prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2) in two hours and 24 minutes on Saturday with his semi-final contest against Nadal to follow.

But the fatigue from that match proved too much for another game, so he handed the world number two Spaniard a walkover win.

Nadal goes on to play Russian Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final after he conquered compatriot Karen Khachanov 6-1, 7-6 (8-6).