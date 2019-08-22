Wildfire breaks out near Bogdanci windmills

Related Articles
Court rejects Katica Janeva’s appeal against detention order
22 August 2019 20:33
SDSM holds central board session
22 August 2019 20:14
FM Dimitrov meets outgoing Swedish Ambassador Staffansson
22 August 2019 19:18
North Macedonia, Kazakhstan sign agreements on international cooperation in justice
22 August 2019 18:50
Osmani: Rule of law a must for progress on EU path
22 August 2019 17:46
Hunters’ Federation goes against involving Army in wild boar shooting
22 August 2019 16:40
