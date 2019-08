Skopje, 3 August 2019 (MIA) – Mainly sunny across the country with few passing clouds.

Isolated showers are expected in the northern and eastern part of the country. There’s also a chance of thunderstorm and strong winds.

UV index is high, 8.

Lows range from 15C to 25C and highs between 25C and 28C.

Sunny skies and hot weather is forecast in Skopje.