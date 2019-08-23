War monitor says Syrian forces advance against rebels in Hama

Beirut, 23 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Syrian government forces seized territory from rebels in the northern province of Hama, including a town where pro-opposition Turkey has an observation post, a war monitor said on Friday.

Turkey has set up 12 observation posts in north-western Syria since a truce was reached in September between Moscow and Ankara to establish a demilitarized buffer zone in and around a key rebel enclave in Iblib province.

Russia is a major military ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday that al-Assad’s forces recaptured the town of Morek, thus completing their control of the northern countryside of Hama. Morek is home to a Turkish observation site.

“The fate of the Turkish observation point and its personnel in Morek is still unknown,” observatory head Rami Abdel-Rahman told dpa.

But Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is in Lebanon, denied that any Turkish soldiers in Syria are under siege.

“Let me correct your information,” Ankara’s top diplomat told reporters in Beirut during a joint presser with Lebanese Foreign Minister Jubran Bassil.

“There are no besieged Turkish soldiers in Syria,” Cavusoglu said.

“Our observation posts in Syria are not besieged, and nobody can besiege our soldiers,” he emphasized.

He also said that Turkey had no intention of leaving the areas where it has these posts.

Cavusoglu said Turkey has been working with Russia and Iran, another important supporter of al-Assad, to find a political solution to end the conflict.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that the Syrian government’s violations and attacks in Idlib were causing a major humanitarian crisis.

The two leaders spoke by phone for the first time after three civilians were killed and 12 wounded in an attack on a Turkish military convoy in north-western Syria this week.

Erdogan said the attacks in Idlib were damaging attempts to find a solution while also posing a serious threat to national security, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The breakthrough in the countryside of Hama is the first for government forces since 2012, according to the observatory.

On April 30, the Syrian government, supported by Russian air power, began a massive military offensive against rebels in the provinces of Hama and neighbouring Idlib, the last major opposition stronghold.

A ceasefire in the region collapsed earlier this month.

Government forces have since recaptured around 30 towns and villages from rebels there, according to the observatory.

Damascus-based Al Akhbariyeh television on Friday confirmed that government troops have “tightened” a siege on the rebels who are still in rural Hama.