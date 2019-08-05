0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Wait times up to 30 mins at Tabanovce, Bogorodica, Dojran crossings

Wait times at Tabanovce, Bogorodica and Dojran border crossings range from 15 to 30 minutes for customs formalities, according to the Auto Moto Association of Macedonia.

Magdalena Reed 5 August 2019 18:47
