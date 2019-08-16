0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

VMRO-DPMNE’s Mickoski accuses Zaev of being involved in extortion scandal

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski on Friday accused the government and PM Zoran Zaev of being involved in the Racket case and protecting the suspects.

Bisera Altiparmakova 16 August 2019 17:08
