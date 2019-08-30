Virgil van Dijk, Bronze are UEFA players of the year

Monaco, 29 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk won UEFA’s men’s player of the year award on Thursday, ahead of forward stars Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus.

England defender Lucy Bronze won the women’s player of the year award.

Van Dijk, 28, was honoured at a ceremony in Monaco for his part in Liverpool’s run to last season’s Champions League title.

He is the first Dutchman and the first defender to receive the award since it was inaugurated in 2011.

“I need to thank my team-mates, without them I would not have achieved what I have achieved,” he told BT Sport.

“It’s been a long road and it’s part of my journey. I’m very proud to get this trophy. It’s credit to everyone who has helped me.”

Three-time winner Ronaldo and twice winner Messi, so often the main rivals for the game’s biggest awards, sat next to each other during the ceremony before being upstaged by Van Dijk.

“I was curious because we’ve shared the stage here for 15 years,” Ronaldo said in an interview with Messi before the announcement.

“It’s not easy but of course we have a good relationship. We have not yet had dinner but it is nice. We push each other and it’s good to be part of the history of football.”

Van Dijk also won the best defender award for the Champions League season, with the other awards going to Liverpool’s Alisson Becker (goalkeeper), Barcelona’s summer signing Frenkie de Jong (midfielder/Ajax), and Messi (forward).