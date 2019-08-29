0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

‘Violence in Center’ case trial postponed for Sept. 10, awaiting decision over Janeva’s dismissal

The trial for the Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) case 'Violence in Center' has been postponed for September 10, after Thursday's hearing for the case was adjourned due to the ongoing situation with SPO's head Katica Janeva, who is currently under detention in connection with the Racket case. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 29 August 2019 12:54

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close