Veles Comic Book School exhibition held in Kavadarci

The Kavadarci Youth Club is hosting an exhibition of comic book drawings by 14 young illustrators from Veles, Kumanovo, and Kavadarci.

Antoanela Dimitrievska, Veles 1 August 2019 16:09
