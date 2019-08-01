Veles Comic Book School exhibition held in Kavadarci

Related Articles
“Tanec” to close Skopje Summer Festival
31 July 2019 11:37
‘August: Osage County’ play to premiere in Bitola
30 July 2019 13:30
We Are All Children of Ilinden slogan marks this year’s Republic Day
29 July 2019 15:28
Petrunya wins Fipresci prize at Motovun
29 July 2019 11:32
Actor Goce Vlahov dies aged 70
28 July 2019 16:51
Folk dance festival “Ilinden Days” kicks off in Bitola
28 July 2019 12:28
Провери го и оваClose
-
Skopje myths to get illustrated heroes, landmarks to get comic-book stories21 April 2019 11:52
-
Litera to highlight importance of books in children’s development12 April 2019 14:28
-
Litera festival to present retrospective of children’s book art8 April 2019 19:15