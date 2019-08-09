0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Varvitsiotis: Not that simple to cast veto in Europe

I wouldn't say a veto is something that can be easily enacted in Europe, but what can be done is day-to-day pressure on the path to EU membership, Greece's Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said in an interview with Greek portal GR Times, answering a question on whether Athens would block the European integration of North Macedonia and in what case would a veto be an option. 

Sanja Ristovska, Greece 9 August 2019 13:00
