Varvitsiotis: Greece backs North Macedonia’s accession bid, Prespa Agreement implementation ‘an imperative’

Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis in a letter to Deputy PM Bujar Osmani said Greece supports the country's EU integration bid, noting that full implementation of the Prespa Agreement is an imperative. 

Bisera Altiparmakova 28 August 2019 15:51
