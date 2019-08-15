Van Dijk competes with Messi and Ronaldo for European award 

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk could become the first defender to win the European footballer of the year award after being named on a three-man shortlist by continental governing body UEFA on Thursday.

The 28-year-old 2019 Champions League winner will compete with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus.

Awarded since 2011, Messi has won the award twice and Ronaldo three times. Andres Iniesta and, last year, Luka Modric also took the honour while based in the Primera Division with only Bayern Munich’s Franck Ribery, in 2013, breaking the Spanish dominance of the event.

On the women’s side, Lucy Bronze, Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry, all of whom play for Olympique Lyon, made the final trio for the awards presented on August 29.