US lawmakers express support for sale of F-16 jets to Taiwan 

Two leading members of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday expressed support for the sale of F–16 fighter jets to Taiwan.

The sale would send “a strong message about the US commitment to security and democracy in the Indo-Pacific,” said Representative Eliot Engel, a Democrat and chairman of the committee, and Michael McCaul, the committee’s lead Republican.

“As leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, we are pleased the Administration is moving forward with this sale and have every confidence that it will be supported on a bipartisan and bicameral basis,” Engel and McCaul said in a joint statement.

They said the sale would help deter China “as they threaten our strategic partner Taiwan and its democratic system of government.”

As China steps up its military aggression in the region, “we need to do all we can to support our friends around the world,” they added.

The State Department on Thursday submitted a package worth 8 billion dollars for the sale of the jets despite objections from China, the Washington Post reported on Friday, quoting an unidentified US official and other unidentified people familiar with the deal.

It would be the largest and most significant sale of weaponry to Taiwan in years and would come amid a trade war between the United States and China and political unrest in Hong Kong.

Engels and McCaul, who said they met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in New York last month, said the sale would “underscore our deep and enduring partnership with Taiwan.”