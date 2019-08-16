US lawmaker Tlaib rejects chance to visit relatives in Israel

US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib on Friday rejected Israel’s offer to let her enter the country on humanitarian grounds so that she could visit her grandmother and other relatives living in the Palestinian Territories.

“I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in,” Tlaib tweeted. “Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me.”

Tlaib’s tweet came in response to Israel’s decision to let her enter the country after initially barring her and fellow US lawmaker Ilhan Omar from making a diplomatic visit to the region.

Tlaib and Omar, the first Muslim women elected to the US Congress, have been critical of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. The two Democrats had been denied entry to Israel on Thursday over their support for boycotting the country in a movement known as BDS.

In her subsequent petition to be allowed in on humanitarian grounds, Tlaib pledged not to promote boycotts against Israel during her visit and to respect any restrictions.

But on Friday Tlaib reversed course, in a statement saying her experience of attempting to visit the Palestinian Territories was marked by “the same racist treatment that many Palestinian-Americans endure when encountering the Israeli government.”

In a statement, she said Israel’s response had shown “just how undemocratic and afraid they are of the truth,” adding that she would “not allow the Israeli government to humiliate me and my family or take away our right to speak out.”

Tlaib’s application to Israel’s Interior Minister Arye Dery had requested that Israel allow the visit, particularly to see her grandmother, who is in her 90s and lives in Beit Ur al-Fouqa.

“This could be my last opportunity to see her,” Tlaib wrote in her petition.

Tlaib would have had to pass through Israeli security to enter Beit Ur al-Fouqa, a town west of Ramallah in the Palestinian Territories.

The Interior Ministry in a statement said it had granted the application on “humanitarian grounds” and said it hoped Tlaib would stick to her pledge.

Tlaib was born in Michigan to Palestinian parents who had emigrated to the United States. She and Omar are among four female Democrats blasted last month by US President Donald Trump in comments widely criticized as racist.

Trump said the four non-white female members of Congress elected last year should “go back” to the countries they came from because of their negative statements about Israel and other comments he derided as anti-American.

He was especially critical of Omar, a Muslim who came to the United States as a refugee from Somalia and is now a naturalized US citizen. Trump said Thursday he believed it would be “a terrible thing” if Omar and Tlaib visited Israel because they had spoken “so badly” about the country.