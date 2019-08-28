Ukraine releases Russian state media correspondent from custody

Kiev, 28 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – An appellate court in Kiev on Wednesday freed a senior Russian state media correspondent whom Ukrainian authorities had arrested last year on an accusation of treason.

The court in Kiev ruled to release Kirill Vyshinsky, the former head of Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti’s Kiev bureau, on probation, Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month that the correspondent, who has Ukrainian citizenship, could be released as part of a prisoner swap with neighbouring Russia.

Recently inaugurated Zelensky has set out to improve relations with Russia and end a years-long conflict with Russian-supported rebels near the Russian border.