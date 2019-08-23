0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

U.S. Embassy: Anyone who has abused public trust must be held accountable

Anyone who has allegedly abused public trust must be held accountable, the U.S. Embassy told "360 degrees" in support of the Prosecutor's Office decision to investigate and prosecute in accordance with the law all allegations of corruption. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 23 August 2019 19:49
