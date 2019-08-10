Two million Muslims start Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

Cairo, 9 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Around two million Muslims from around the world on Friday headed to a holy site in Saudi Arabia, marking the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, Islam’s largest gathering.

The pilgrims, including 1.8 million from outside the monarchy, were bused to the desert valley of Mina, around seven kilometres from the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.

Their travel to Mina, a large tent city, was completed on Friday with the help of a network of roads, tunnels and bridges, the official Saudi news agency SPA reported.

Thousands of security personnel were deployed along the routes to regulate the mass transit and maintain order, the report said.

“The transportation process was very smooth,” said Mansour al-Turki, a spokesman for the Saudi Interior Ministry.

The pilgrims will stay overnight in Mina, which can accommodate up to 2.6 million pilgrims. Early Saturday, they will leave for Mount Arafat, which is located around 20 kilometres east of Mecca.

The granite hill is the place where the Prophet Mohammed is said to have delivered his last sermon around 14 centuries ago. There, the pilgrims ritually chant in supplication to God to forgive their sins.

This year’s Hajj, which ends on Tuesday, is being held amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, a regional rival of Saudi Arabia.

Over the past few days, Saudi officials have repeatedly warned pilgrims against engaging in politics and called on them to focus on worshipping.

“The kingdom will not allow anyone to harm pilgrims’ safety or hamper them from performing the rituals,” al-Turki said, according to the Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.

A two-year-old dispute between a Saudi-led bloc and neighbouring Qatar drags on amid accusations traded by Riyadh and Doha about restricting Qataris’ access to the Hajj.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut off diplomatic and transportation links with Qatar over its alleged support for extremist groups, a charge that Doha has denied.

A few Qataris have arrived in Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj, according to a Saudi official.

“The numbers that have arrived are few despite the facilities offered by Saudi Arabia,” spokesman for the Saudi Haj Ministry, Hatem Qadi, said without giving specific figures.

He accused the Qatari government of blocking websites that Saudi Arabia has set up for Qataris to register for the Hajj trips.

Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, stakes out its credibility on providing services that allow the pilgrims to perform the gruelling rituals as comfortably and smoothly as possible.

The oil-rich kingdom has spent lavishly to boost Haj safety standards and expand facilities in the holy sites.

The Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a mandatory duty for all Muslims once in a lifetime if they possess enough financial resources and are physically capable of undertaking the journey.

During the Hajj, men don seamless white clothes and women wear loose garments and must refrain from wearing make-up and jewellery.

They perform the same rites in a demonstration of religious unity, equality and pursuit of spiritual rejuvenation.