ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Two Croatians are Lokomotiva’s Artists-in-Residence

Lokomotiva Association - Center for New Initiatives in Arts and Culture is organizing Aug. 31 through Sept. 9 artist residency in Skopje to host Croatian choreographer and performer Sonja Pregrad and Croatian visual artist Marko Gutic Mizimakov.

Bisera Altiparmakova 31 August 2019 14:53
Back to top button
Close