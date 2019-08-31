Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has account hacked

Los Angeles, 31 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The account of Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey was hacked on Friday, as a number of racist and offensive messages were sent out.

The San Francisco-based company blamed the breach on a “security oversight by the mobile provider.”

“This allowed an unauthorized person to compose and send tweets via text message from the phone number,” Twitter’s communication team said in a post, adding that the issue had been resolved.

The company first acknowledged the hack at 1 pm [2000 GMT], when it said that Dorsey’s account was “compromised.”

Two hours later the team said that the CEO account was secure and there was no indication that the tech giant’s systems had been compromised.

Among the tweets posted on Dorsey’s account, which has 4.2 million followers, there was a claim of a bomb threat at the company’s headquarters and a retweet reading “nazi germany did nothing wrong.”