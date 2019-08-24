0_Macedonia.Portal0_Sport.PortalMoreNational Correspondents

Twenty two swimmers compete in Saturday’s Ohrid Swimming Marathon

Twenty two swimmers, including men and women, are competing on Saturday in the 25 km-long St. Naum-to-Ohrid-harbor race as part of the 33rd Ohrid Swimming Marathon. 

Aleksandar Bacic, Ohrid 24 August 2019 13:41
