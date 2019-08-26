Trump upbeat on China deal, days after announcing fresh tariffs

Biarritz, 26 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – US President Donald Trump sounded upbeat on Monday on the prospect of striking a trade deal with China, saying the sides were talking again and proper negotiations would begin “very shortly.”

The US president said Beijing initiated two calls over the weekend. “They mean business,” Trump said on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.

“This is the first time I see them when they really want to make a deal,” Trump said. “And that is a really positive step.”

He said the United States was in a stronger position to close “a fair deal for everybody.”

The president said China was more interested in a deal now, as the trade war was hurting Beijing. However, data is showing the US too may be facing a slowdown.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman in Beijing said, however, he was not aware of the calls Trump mentioned.

Earlier, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who leads the trade negotiations, called on the two sides to solve their problems “through consultation and cooperation with a calm attitude.”

Liu said China welcomed enterprises from around the world, including the US, to invest and operate in the world’s second-largest economy.

The statements come after the weekend saw a fiery escalation in the US-China trade war.

Trump on Friday called on US companies to leave China and threatened to increase tariffs on 550 billion dollars’ worth of Chinese goods in response to China’s announcement of additional retaliatory tariffs on 75 billion dollars’ worth of US imports.

Markets had reacted negatively to yet another escalation in the trade war.