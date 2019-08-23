Trump reacts angrily to new tariff threat: ‘We don’t need China’

US President Donald Trump blasted China on Friday, saying that the United States doesn’t need the country as a trading partner and telling US companies pack up their operations and bring them back to US shores.

His comments came hours after China said it plans to impose tariffs on an additional 75 billion dollars’ worth of US goods imported into the country, the latest move in a tit-for-tat trade war with the US.

“We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them,” Trump said in one of a series of tweets. “The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP.”

Trump said American companies were “hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA.”

The president’s tweets promised a more formal response to China’s tariffs on Friday afternoon.

The latest standoff comes as Trump prepares to leave Washington for the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, a meeting of the world’s top democratic economies.

China’s Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said the tariffs will range between 5 per cent and 10 per cent and be implemented in two phases on September 1 and December 15.

In a separate announcement, China said it would impose tariffs of 25 per cent and 5 per cent on US cars and parts on December 15.

China had warned it would retaliate if the US goes ahead and raises tariffs on 300 billion dollars’ worth of Chinese imports.

The new US tariffs were initially set to take effect on September 1, but Washington last week unexpectedly postponed the enactment of some duties until December 1 to help prevent adverse effects on consumer shopping ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The moves are the latest in a year-long trade war that is slowing the world economy. Washington has already slapped tariffs on 250 billion dollars’ worth of Chinese goods, to which China has retaliated with duties on 110 billion dollars’ worth of US imports.

Trump‘s string of tweets on Friday also accused China of wanting to continue to steal IP and reneging on a promise to curb exports of fentanyl. He said as a result he was “ordering” delivery services such as Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the US Post Office to search and refuse packages of fentanyl from China and anywhere else.

The powerful synthetic opioid is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths annually in the US.

Richard Grenell, US ambassador to Germany, defended Trump‘s tweets, saying the US regularly hears complaints from all over Europe that intellectual property (IP) theft in China is rampant and that there is no legal recourse when they have their IP stolen.

“I would say thank God that the president is confronting this,” Grenell said in an interview on Fox News, alleging that executives of European companies are very pleased that president has made it a priority.

Grenell argued that companies go into China because it’s a big market, but often experience serious problems once there and pull back.

The US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicted Wednesday that the trade war with China and other US trade policies will shrink US economic output by 0.3 percentage points by 2020.

The CBO report contradicted Trump‘s claims that the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods and Chinese retaliatory tariffs are not harming the US economy.