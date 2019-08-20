Trump goads Greenland with photoshopped image of hotel

Washington, 20 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – US President Donald Trump tweeted a mocking image of a Trump-branded hotel superimposed over territory labelled as Greenland on Monday.

The tweet comes as both Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Premier Kim Kielsen stated that the semi-autonomous Danish territory is not for sale after Trump expressed interest in purchasing the Arctic island.

“I promise not to do this to Greenland!” Trump said in the tweet, alongside the photoshopped image.

“No one should decide over us, we must be respected, and our interests must always be at the forefront,” Kielsen had said hours earlier at a news conference, according to Greenland daily Sermiatsiaq.

Trump on Sunday confirmed his administration’s interest in purchasing the sparsely populated Danish territory, sparking backlash.

The US president is due to visit Denmark next month, and his trip is expected to include time with the country’s monarchy.

In the 20th century, the US had considered buying the island, but was rebuffed by Denmark. The icy territory between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans is mostly self-ruled, though Denmark remains in charge of foreign affairs, defence and monetary policy.