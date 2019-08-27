Trump doubles down on praise of Johnson, warns of difficult EU

US President Donald Trump doubles down on his praise of new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying he had “a great two and a half days” with him at the G7 summit in France.

“I’ve been waiting for him to be prime minister for about six years,” Trump said. “I told him, ‘What took you so long?'”

Trump refused to say whether Britain or the EU will be more important to the US after Brexit but warned Johnson that the EU is “a very strong group of people. They have their ideas, and they’re not easy to deal with, I can tell you.”