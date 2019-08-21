Trump cancels Denmark visit after learning Greenland is not for sale

Washington, 21 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – US President Donald Trump announced he will not visit Denmark next month, after the Danish prime minister flatly rebuffed his recent interest in buying Greenland, with the issue suddenly emerging as a source of tension.

Reactions in Denmark on Wednesday ranged from surprise to anger over Trump’s cancellation.

The Danish royal palace expressed “surprise.”

“It was a surprise, but we have nothing further to say about this,” Lene Balleby, director of communications at the royal palace, told Danish public broadcaster DR.

The palace on July 31 issued a statement stating that Queen Margrethe II had invited the US president for a state visit to Denmark on September 2 to 3.

The entry regarding the state visit has been removed from the palace’s official calendar.

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Frederiksen was due to give a statement later Wednesday.

Meanwhile other Danish politicians commented on the postponement.

Frederiksen’s predecessor as leader of the Social Democrats, former prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, who has left politics wrote on Twitter: “So the POTUS [Trump] has cancelled his visit to Denmark because there was no interest in discussing selling Greenland @BBCRadio4 Is this some sort of joke? Deeply insulting to the people of Greenland and Denmark.”

The proposal was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal, but over the weekend, Trump and others in his administration confirmed they were considering buying Greenland, comparing the measure to a “large real estate deal.”

Trump, who was a real estate mogul and reality TV star before he ran for the White House, had hinted on Sunday that his previously announced trip to Denmark may not happen.

The president will be in Poland at the end of the month for events marking the 80th anniversary of World War II.

Denmark and the US are NATO allies and issues pertaining to the Arctic were expected to be discussed, though a clear agenda was never laid out by the US side.

“Denmark is ready for the POTUS @realDonaldTrump visit! Partner, ally, friend,” the US ambassador to Denmark, Carla Sands, said on Twitter two hours before Trump’s post.

Frederiksen visited Greenland over the weekend and stood alongside the semi-autonomous territory’s premier, Kim Kielsen, to insist there was no deal to be made.

Kielsen and his government also stated that Greenland was for sale.

Frederiksen called the White House’s idea of buying the Arctic island “absurd.” She said bluntly that: “Greenland is not for sale.”

However, the prime minister has also stressed that “the United States is [Denmark’s] closest ally.”

In a second post on Twitter on Tuesday, Trump added: “The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!”

The icy territory between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans is mostly self-ruled, though Denmark remains in charge of foreign affairs, defence and monetary policy.

In the 20th century, the US had considered buying the island, but was rebuffed by Denmark.

Particularly in the 19th century, the US expanded its territory in part through large purchases from other states.

Other Danish politicians who reacted to Trump’s cancellation included Kristian Thulesen Dahl, leader of the right-wing populist Danish People’s Party, who labelled it “a farce.”

“Really surprising farce about President Trump’s now cancelled visit to DK. What does that man think, though? And then with a justification that is worthy of an April 1st joke,” he tweeted.

Former Danish foreign minister, Martin Lidegaard, a member of parliament for the Social Liberals that back Frederiksen’s minority government, underlined the need for talks.

“Precisely because Greenland is not for sale, the United States should have every possible interest in discussing the Arctic with the Realm [of Denmark] – in addition to climate, the Middle East, etc.” he tweeted.

Peter Thagesen of the Danish Confederation of Industry regretted that the visit would not take place, saying it was “a unique opportunity to enter into dialogue with the president about some issues that are important to Denmark,” he told DR, mentioning climate change and trade.