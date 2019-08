Skopje, 2 August 2019 (MIA) – Traffic on roads across the country is dense at the start of the holiday weekend, it is reported.

No delays are reported on border crossings, all but on the Bogorodica border crossing with Greece near Gevgelija, where delays up to 45 minutes are reported, according to the country’s Auto-Moto Association.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.