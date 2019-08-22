Today in history

22 August 2019 (MIA)

1770 – James Cook names and lands on Possession Island, and claims the east coast of Australia for Britain as New South Wales.

1777 – British forces abandon the Siege of Fort Stanwix after hearing rumors of Continental Army reinforcements.

1780 – James Cook’s ship HMS Resolution returns to England (Cook having been killed on Hawaii during the voyage).

1791 – Beginning of the Haitian Slave Revolution in Saint-Domingue.

1798 – French troops land in Kilcummin harbour, County Mayo, Ireland to aid the Irish Rebellion.

1827 – José de la Mar becomes President of Peru.

1831 – Nat Turner’s slave rebellion commences just after midnight in Southampton County, Virginia, leading to the deaths of about 60 whites and approximately 250 blacks.

1846 – The Second Federal Republic of Mexico is established.

1849 – The first air raid in history. Austria launches pilotless balloons against the city of Venice.

1864 – Twelve nations sign the First Geneva Convention.

1875 – The Treaty of Saint Petersburg between Japan and Russia is ratified, providing for the exchange of Sakhalin for the Kuril Islands.

1910 – Korea is annexed by Japan with the signing of the Japan–Korea Treaty of 1910, beginning a period of Japanese rule of Korea that lasted until the end of World War II.

1922 – Michael Collins, Commander-in-chief of the Irish Free State Army, is shot dead during an Anti-Treaty ambush at Béal na Bláth, County Cork, during the Irish Civil War.

1941 – World War II: German troops begins the Siege of Leningrad.

1942 – World War II: Brazil declares war on Germany and Italy.

1944 – World War II: Holocaust of Kedros in Crete by German forces

1947 – The government of the People’s Republic of Macedonia established an enterprise specialized to produce movies. It’s called Vardar Film.

1961 – Ida Siekmann dies attempting to cross the Berlin Wall.

1962 – The OAS attempts to assassinate French president Charles de Gaulle.

1963 – X-15 Flight 91 reaches the highest altitude of the X-15 program (107.96 km (67.08 mi) (354,200 feet)).

1966 – Labor movements NFWA and AWOC merge to become the United Farm Workers Organizing Committee (UFWOC), predecessor of the United Farm Workers.

1968 – Pope Paul VI arrives in Bogotá, Colombia. It is the first visit of a pope to Latin America.

1971 – J. Edgar Hoover and John Mitchell announce the arrest of 20 of the Camden 28.

1973 – The Congress of Chile votes in favour of a resolution condemning President Salvador Allende’s government and demands that he resign or else be unseated through force and new elections.

1978 – The Sandinista National Liberation Front (FLSN) occupies national palace in Nicaragua.

1985 – Manchester Air Disaster sees 55 people killed when a fire breaks out on a commercial aircraft at Manchester Airport.

2004 – Versions of The Scream and Madonna, two paintings by Edvard Munch, are stolen at gunpoint from a museum in Oslo, Norway.

2006 – Pulkovo Aviation Enterprise Flight 612 crashes near the Russian border over eastern Ukraine, killing all 170 people on board.

2012 – Ethnic clashes over grazing rights for cattle in Kenya’s Tana River District result in more than 52 deaths.