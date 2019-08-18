Today in history

18 August 2019 (MIA)

293 BC – The oldest known Roman temple to Venus is founded, starting the institution of Vinalia Rustica.

1201 – The city of Riga is founded.

1541 – A Portuguese ship drifts ashore in the ancient Japanese province of Higo (modern day Kumamoto Prefecture). (Traditional Japanese date: July 27, 1541)

1572 – Marriage in Paris of the future Huguenot King Henry IV of Navarre to Marguerite de Valois, in a supposed attempt to reconcile Protestants and Catholics.

1587 – Virginia Dare, granddaughter of governor John White of the Colony of Roanoke, becomes the first English child born in the Americas.

1590 – John White, the governor of the Colony of Roanoke, returns from a supply trip to England and finds his settlement deserted.

1634 – Urbain Grandier, accused and convicted of sorcery, is burned alive in Loudun, France.

1636 – The Covenant of the Town of Dedham, Massachusetts is first signed.

1838 – The Wilkes Expedition, which would explore the Puget Sound and Antarctica, weighs anchor at Hampton Roads.

1848 – Camila O’Gorman and Ladislao Gutierrez are executed on the orders of Argentine dictator Juan Manuel de Rosas.

1862 – Minnesota trader Andrew Myrick is killed and has his mouth stuffed with grass.

1864 – American Civil War: Battle of Globe Tavern – Union forces try to cut a vital Confederate supply-line into Petersburg, Virginia, by attacking the Wilmington and Weldon Railroad.

1868 – French astronomer Pierre Jules César Janssen discovers helium.

1870 – Franco-Prussian War: Battle of Gravelotte is fought.

1877 – Asaph Hall discovers Martian moon Phobos.

1891 – Major hurricane strikes Martinique, leaving 700 dead.

1903 – Nikola Martinovski, the famous Macedonian painter, educator and academician, is born in Krusevo. His paintings are part of many museums and private collections in the country and abroad. He died in Skopje on February 7, 1973.

1903 – German engineer Karl Jatho allegedly flies his self-made, motored gliding airplane four months before the first flight of the Wright Brothers.

1909 – Mayor of Tokyo Yukio Ozaki presents Washington, D.C. with 2,000 cherry trees, which President Taft decides to plant near the Potomac River.

1917 – A Great Fire in Thessaloniki, Greece destroys 32% of the city leaving 70,000 individuals homeless.

1920 – The Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing women’s suffrage.

1938 – The Thousand Islands Bridge, connecting New York State, United States with Ontario, Canada over the St. Lawrence River, is dedicated by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

1941 – Adolf Hitler orders a temporary halt to Nazi Germany’s systematic euthanasia of the mentally ill and the handicapped due to protests.

1948 – The Australian cricket team completed a 4–0 Ashes series win over England during their undefeated Invincibles tour.

1950 – Julien Lahaut, the chairman of the Communist Party of Belgium, is assassinated by far-right elements.

1958 – Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial novel Lolita is published in the United States.

1963 – American civil rights movement: James Meredith becomes the first black person to graduate from the University of Mississippi.

1965 – Vietnam War: Operation Starlite begins – United States Marines destroy a Viet Cong stronghold on the Van Tuong peninsula in the first major American ground battle of the war.

1967 – The Macedonian Academy of Science and Arts (MANU) elects its firts 14 members: Blaze Koneski, Haralampie Polenakovic, Slavko Janevski, Aco Sopov, Vasil Iljoski, Nikola Martinoski, Mihailo Apostolski, Mihail Petrusevski, Dimitar Mitrev, Gjorgi Filipovski, Blagoj Popov, Dimitar Arsov, Kiril Miljovski and Petar Serafimov.

1971 – Vietnam War: Australia and New Zealand decide to withdraw their troops from Vietnam.

1977 – Steve Biko is arrested at a police roadblock under the Terrorism Act No 83 of 1967 in King William’s Town, South Africa. He would later die of the injuries sustained during this arrest bringing attention to South Africa’s apartheid policies.

1982 – Japanese election law is amended to allow for proportional representation.

1983 – Hurricane Alicia hits the Texas coast, killing 22 people and causing over USD $1 billion in damage.

1989 – Leading presidential hopeful Luis Carlos Galán is assassinated near Bogotá in Colombia.

1993 – Under a decision of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia on June 3, 1993, August 18 has been declared the Day of ARM (Army of the Republic of Macedonia) and observed for the first time in 1993.

2000 – A Federal jury finds the US EPA guilty of discrimination against Dr. Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, later inspiring passage of the No FEAR Act.

2005 – Dennis Rader is sentenced to 175 years in prison for the BTK serial killings.

2005 – Massive power blackout hits the Indonesian island of Java, affecting almost 100 million people.

2008 – President of Pakistan Pervez Musharaf resigned due to pressure from opposition.