‘Titanic 3’ defense seeks dismissal of SPO

The defense in Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) 'Titanic 3' case at a trial on Monday has put forward a motion for the dismissal of special public prosecutor Katica Janeva as well as SPO's prosecutors Fatime Fetai and Gavril Bubevski. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 19 August 2019 12:53
