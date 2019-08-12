Tens of thousands attend fourth consecutive protest in central Moscow

Tens of thousands of Russians held their fourth demonstration in as many weeks in central Moscow on Saturday, protesting against police violence and in favor of free and fair elections.

It appeared to be the biggest protest yet for the movement, which erupted after several opposition candidates were controversially rejected from a ballot for upcoming city council elections.

Turnout at the demonstration, which unlike the previous two was sanctioned by authorities, was estimated at nearly 50,000 people by the independent monitoring group White Counter and by protest organizers. Authorities reported about half that number.

More than 100 people were detained, according to the independent monitoring group OVD-Info, as some attempted to march to the Kremlin once the sanctioned protest ended.

At the two previous unsanctioned rallies, a total of more than 1,600 people were detained, according to official data. Police have been accused of taking a heavy-handed approach to conducting the detentions, tackling protesters and dragging them into buses.

City authorities permitted this Saturday’s demonstration to go forward but restricted the march to an easily contained street next to the Garden Ring highway that encircles the city center.

“Some of my friends visited unapproved protests before, and I feel obligated to support them now,” said Angelina, who attended Saturday’s rally. “I wouldn’t go to an unapproved protest because I’m too scared. I don’t want to pay a fine or get arrested.”

The protest’s organizers – the team of tenacious opposition politician Alexei Navalny, currently incarcerated – called for the participants to march out from the designated area, a violation of the city’s deal.

“We’re going for a walk!” protesters chanted as some of them headed in the direction of the Kremlin once the official demonstration ended. That resulted in armor-clad police cordoning off key streets and detaining demonstrators in an effort to disperse the groups.

Hundreds of uniformed police officers wearing protective riot gear and batons had accompanied the sanctioned protest, imposing security controls before allowing people to join.

While the crowd chanted “we are not afraid,” many protesters individually said they were apprehensive about the potential for being detained.

“I’m fairly sure that there will be mass arrests again,” said Svetlana, 29, who agreed to comment on condition of anonymity. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared at all. I know there’s a possibility of being arrested and it does worry me.”

Another protester, Alexandra, said she attended because her signature in support of an opposition politician’s candidacy was unjustifiably dismissed in what she described as ballot-rigging.

“The election commission hired a handwriting expert who said the date under my signature was put by there by another person,” said Alexandra, 36. “My case is the most common reason to reject a signature for an independent candidate. It freaked me out!”

She expressed concern about the possibility of legal troubles for attending the protests. “Am I afraid? No. Angry? Yes. Of course, I am a bit nervous, but what makes me feel secure and confident is the human rights organizations that have appeared in recent years, like OVD-Info.”

Organizations like OVD-Info, which focuses on police actions, provide legal counsel, and seek to make sure that police do not attempt to under-report their detention statistics.

Two weeks ago, more than 1,000 people were detained at a rally that began outside the mayor’s office. That marked the largest number of detentions at a Russian protest in the past decade, OVD-Info told dpa.

The relatively high number of detentions reveals the government’s concern that the protest movement could gain momentum, opposition supporters say.

“The government has clearly already felt affected,” Svetlana said. “How else would you explain the degree of paranoia they’ve reached? They’re deploying a whole army of special forces against harmless citizens walking in the streets.”