ArtsArts.Portal

Teatrosk to help decide best living statue at Sziget

Teatrosk street theater production members Vojo Cvetanovski and Milena Cvetanovska will be on the panel of judges deciding who wins Best Living Statue at this year's Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, from Aug. 7-13.

Magdalena Reed 9 August 2019 11:16
Back to top button
Close