Taliban suicide car bombing in Kabul kills 14, injures 145

At least 14 people were killed and 145 injured in a Taliban-claimed suicide car bombing in Kabul on Wednesday, Deputy Interior Minister Khoshal Sadat said.

The bomb hit outside a police station in the western Qala-e Shada neighbourhood. Images shared on social media showed a huge crater left by the blast along with destroyed buildings and police cars.

The bombing took place in a densely populated residential area packed with shops and houses. Among the injured were 92 civilians, Sadat added.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban militants, said a recruitment centre for the “enemy” was targeted, presumably referring to a military school that sits adjacent to the police station.

The attack was the 16th to take place in Kabul since the beginning of the year. At least 113 people have died and 732 others have been injured in the attacks.

Wednesday’s bombing has raised fresh questions among Afghans about the Taliban’s willingness to pursue peace as the eighth round of talks between the US and Taliban continues in the Qatari capital of Doha.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is expected to return to Doha from India on Wednesday evening, sources informed about the talks said.

Both sides were optimistic in recent days that an agreement will be finalized.

The US and Taliban made “excellent progress” in the recent round of talks that resumed over the weekend in the Qatari capital of Doha, Khalilzad said on Monday.

Khalilzad said in a series of tweets that while he is leaving for pre-scheduled meetings in India, teams on both sides will continue to “discuss technical details as well as steps and mechanisms required for a successful implementation of the four-part agreement.”

Mujahid told dpa on Wednesday that a special committee had been assigned to work on the technical issues.

The US and the Taliban have been meeting since last summer in the hopes of finding a peaceful solution to the Afghan conflict that has been raging for nearly two decades.

Washington above all wants Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will not become a safe haven for terrorists, while the Taliban is focused on ensuring the withdrawal of all US-led foreign forces from Afghanistan.

According to the US, an agreement should also include a ceasefire and direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.