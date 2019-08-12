Suspect in Norway mosque shooting denies charges, wants release

Stockholm, 12 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The Norwegian man accused of carrying out a shooting at a mosque near Oslo on the weekend has denied the charges against him and asked to be released, his lawyer said.

After a roughly hour-long pre-trial detention hearing on Monday, Unni Fries told reporters that her client wants to be released from custody.

“He has not admitted criminal charges,” Fries told reporters. “He has exercised the right not to explain himself.”

The suspect is accused of carrying out Saturday’s shooting at the Al-Noor Islamic Centre mosque in Baerum, west of the Norwegian capital Oslo. Several shots were fired in the shooting, but no one was injured.

Prosecutors are seeking a maximum pre-trial detention period of four weeks on charges of murder and terrorism. The suspect was charged with murder after the body of a young woman, identified as his 17-year-old stepsister, was found late Saturday in his home in Baerum.

The court was later Monday expected to issue a ruling on the pre-trial detention.

Television images from the Oslo district court showed the 21-year-old suspect with two black eyes and what appeared to be scratch marks on his face and neck.

The suspect’s injuries likely stemmed from Saturday’s incident, when he forced his way into the mosque where he was overpowered by two members of the mosque.

He smiled at the cameras as he calmly sat down next to Fries.

After the man entered the court room, Judge Sven Olav Solberg ordered a closed door hearing in line with a prosecution request.

Hans Sverre Sjovold, head of the security service PST, told reporters at PST headquarters in Oslo that authorities received a tip-off about the suspect a year ago. At the time, no further action was considered necessary, he said.

Norwegian media outlets have reported that the suspect posted a message praising mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March, a few hours before the mosque attack in Baerum.

He is also believed to have supported the man accused of fatally shooting 22 people at a shopping centre in El Paso, Texas, earlier this month.