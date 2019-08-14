Sugareski: Over 550km of roads repaired, upgraded

Kumanovo, 14 August 2019 (MIA) – Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski, Public Enterprise for State Roads Director Zoran Kitanov and Kumanovo mayor Maksim Dimitrievski inspected Wednesday the rehabilitation activities on Kumanovo – Sveti Nikole regional road.

The first ten kilometers of the road have already been completed and currently the road asphalt work of 32 kilometers is underway.

Sugareski voiced satisfaction with the progress of road infrastructure construction in the country. Intensive construction works on several roads are in progress in Kumanovo, some of which are completed, such as Kumanovo-Opae road, but also state and main roads in the area of Kumanovo.

He said that approximately €60 million are being invested in Kumanovo in road and communal infrastructure through projects implemented by Ministry of Transport and Communications.

“We are realizing what we promised in the beginning. Rehabilitation and construction works of the road infrastructure in the country are underway. Currently we are developing and improving road connectivity of over 550 km long roads across the country,” Sugareski said.

He said that they plan to rehabilitate other 450 km long roads across the country and to fully improve the road infrastructure and provide faster, safer transport for citizens.

Kitanov said that out of 42 km long Kumanovo – Sveti Nikole regional road, 11 km are completely finished and asphalt was applied to 15km of the road, adding that the planned rehabilitation activities will be completed in the spring.

He also said that around 100 to 120km long roads are being rehabilitated in the area of Kumanovo. Kumanovo-Opae regional roads is nearly completed, 10km of Pelince-Nagoricane road is also completed, and additional 5 kilometers to the border crossing will be completed by the end of the month.

Kumanovo mayor Dimitrievski thanked the Ministry of Transport and Communications and Public Enterprise for State Roads for implementation of capital investments in the country which will be beneficial for the citizens.