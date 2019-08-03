Sudanese celebrate as military and opposition announce agreement

Khartoum, 3 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Demonstrators cheered in the streets of Khartoum on Saturday to celebrate an agreement on a constitutional framework reached by Sudan’s military council and the civilian opposition.

The Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change reached the agreement on a constitutional declaration late on Friday evening, said Mohamed Lebatt, a mediator appointed by the African Union.

“I am here to announce to the Sudanese people that TMC and FFC have fully agreed on the constitutional declaration,” Lebatt said in a press briefing.

The declaration could bring to an end the impasse between the council and civilian demonstrators. The two sides will continue to discuss the details of the declaration, Lebatt said. A formal signing ceremony will be held at a later date.

The agreement saw celebrations on the streets of Sudan’s capital Khartoum. Demonstrators waved the national flag, chanting “Civilian! Civilian!” while drivers honked their horns.

The agreement followed another bout of protests in the East African nation on Thursday, in which at least four people were killed.