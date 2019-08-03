State media: N Korea’s latest launch was test of new rocket system

Seoul, 3 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Missiles fired by North Korea early on Friday were part of a newly developed rocket launch system, according to state news agency KCNA.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and senior officials guided the test of the “newly-developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system.”

The test was run to check the system’s “altitude control flight performance, track control capability and rate of hits,” KCNA reported Saturday.

US President Donald Trump on Friday brushed off Pyongyang’s recent tests and praised Kim as someone who has a “great and beautiful vision for his country.”

Kim will “do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!” the US president tweeted.

Trump added that only with him in the White House can Kim’s vision come true, and then heaped praise on the dictator, saying North Korea’s potential as a country under Kim’s leadership “is unlimited.”

Trump’s tweets downplayed recent missile launches, including Friday’s launches off its east coast. The short-range projectiles landed in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

That followed the firing of two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday and two others launched last week, according to the military in Seoul.

Trump reiterated that he doesn’t see the launches as a violation of the agreement he and Kim signed last year in Singapore.

There was no “discussion of short range missiles when we shook hands,” he said on Twitter, referring to their first meeting in June 2017. But he added that the launches “may be a United Nations violation.”

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea – which has also conducted several nuclear weapons tests – from launching short, medium and long-range ballistic missiles.

Kim and Trump met on the military demarcation line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea at the end of June and agreed to resume working-level negotiations on its nuclear weapons programme.