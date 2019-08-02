0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Speaker Xhaferi: We are all children of Ilinden

Speaking at a ceremony marking Republic Day in Pelince, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi thanked the citizens of North Macedonia for their 'perseverance, loyalty and truthful passing on of the legacy' of the people rebelling against the Ottoman Empire in 1903.

Bisera Altiparmakova 2 August 2019 12:50
Back to top button
Close