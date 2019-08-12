Sonia Gandhi back as India’s Congress party chief

New Delhi, 11 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Italian-born Sonia Gandhi, 72, has been appointed interim president of India’s main opposition Congress party until it elects a new chief.

The announcement was made late Saturday night after Congress’ top decision-making body failed to name a party leader from outside the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty.

Congress accepted the resignation of her son, Rahul Gandhi, who stepped down as party president in July citing the party’s drubbing in national elections.

Party spokesman Randeep Surjewala told reporters around midnight that Sonia Gandhi was named interim president in a stop-gap measure.

“Mrs. Sonia Gandhi will take over as the interim president till the party picks its new president at its plenary session later this year,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi, 49, who refused to accept requests to stay on as president, has insisted that the party come up with a leader from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family. The political dynasty has given India three prime ministers.

An Italian-born Catholic, Sonia Gandhi is the widow of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1991. A Congress president since 1998, she handed over the reins of the party to her son in 2017 after facing health problems.

The 2019 election held between April and May was a critical test for Rahul Gandhi‘s leadership.

But the Congress party won just 52 seats in the 543-member parliament in the polls, which saw Premier Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party sweep to power with an overwhelming majority of 303 seats.

Rival parties have often accused Congress of being a dynastic party with a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family leading it for most years since independence.