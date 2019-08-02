Six murdered in Zagreb, shooter kills self

Zagreb, 2 August 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A man who shot and killed six people in a Zagreb family home committed suicide when police tried to arrest him, Croatian authorities said early Friday.

The victims – three women, two men and a 10-year-old child – were found Thursday night after emergency calls reporting gunfire. Only a 7-month-old baby was left alive and uninjured in the house, state broadcaster HRT reported quoting police spokesman Marko Rasic.

The suspect was located in a city-wide manhunt. He killed himself before he could be apprehended , police said in a statement shortly before dawn.

It is believed that the man killed the family of his ex-wife, HRT said. Police are still investigating.