Sisters and Brother Mitevski Production participate in Sarajevo Film Festival

This year, Sisters and Brother Mitevski Production takes part in almost every program of the renowned Sarajevo Film Festival. Vuk Mitevski’s ‘One of Many’ will have its regional premiere at the short film competition program.

Nevenka Nikolikj 19 August 2019 12:00
