Serbian PM Brnabić to visit Skopje next week

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić is to pay an official visit to North Macedonia on Monday (August 26), the media relations office of Serbia's government said in a press release. 

Oliver Brankovic, Serbia 21 August 2019 15:36
