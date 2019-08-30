0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPolitics

SDSM: Serious chances of agreement being reached on PPO law

There are serious chances an agreement with the opposition to be reached on the public prosecution law that regulates the future status of the Special Public Prosecution (SPO), top SDSM sources say.

Bisera Altiparmakova 29 August 2019 21:53
