Samsung’s operating profit plunges due to chip market woes

Operating profit at Samsung Electronics dropped by more than half in the second quarter of 2019 as the South Korean smartphone giant struggled with a weakening memory chip market.

The company’s earnings report, released on Wednesday, showed operating profit for the three months between April and June plummeting by 56 per cent to 6.6 trillion won (5.6 billion dollars) in comparison to the same quarter last year.

The results for Samsung Electronics, the leading brand globally for smartphones and memory chips, were slightly up on the company’s forecast released last month.

“Looking ahead to the second half, Samsung expects persistent uncertainties in the memory business,” a statement from the company said, although some seasonal growth in demand was expected.

The results reflect “uncertainties not only in business areas but also from changes in the global macroeconomic environment,” the company said.

It was referring to both the trade war between the United States and China, and ongoing trade tensions between South Korea and Japan.

Tokyo plans to remove South Korea from a list of countries receiving preferential trade treatment on August 2.

Japan already angered South Korea last month by tightening export controls on materials used in making chips and displays, arguing that their relationship had been “significantly undermined.”

That decision came after South Korea’s top court in October ordered Japanese companies to compensate South Koreans for wartime forced labour during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.